The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has debunked claims in certain quarters that he is planning to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, which he left with some other chieftains of the party for the All Progressives Congress prior the 2015 general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, the governor said he; the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and other political leaders in Kwara State have no reason to return to the PDP or join any other political party unless they are asked to do so by their supporters.

Governor Ahmed clarified that the insinuations, which emerged from his recent interview with a newspaper, did not suggest that he was planning to leave.

Rather, he said he was stating the conditions on which he and other political stakeholders in the state left the PDP.

Ahmed emphasized that he, Saraki and other governors left the PDP due to impunity, disregard for the rule of law and lack of inclusiveness in the party at the time, following extensive consultations with stakeholders and supporters.

He, therefore, declared that he, Dr. Saraki, other stakeholders and supporters are committed to the APC and currently have no intention to cross-carpet to the opposition PDP.

The governor also urged those commenting on the matter to read the said interview properly rather than relying on social media headlines and insinuations to draw uninformed conclusions.

Ahmed also advised disgruntled elements within the legacy parties of the APC that are urging him and Saraki to hasten their exit from the party to educate themselves with that interview and be appropriately informed instead of making misguided comments on issues they have no knowledge of.

He affirmed his full support for the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari and commended him for his strides in governing the country and for the unprecedented federal projects in Kwara State, which he added were aided by the intervention of Saraki.

The governor also restated that his administration is fully committed to sustaining its ongoing fulfilment of its electoral promises to Kwarans across all sectors and refuses to be distracted by uninformed commentaries and political mischief from any quarters.