A group under the auspices of Faith in Nigeria said it would be holding mass rallies in four different cities of the country, starting with Lagos State, next Monday, and later in Calabar, Kaduna and a grand finale, in Abuja, next Thursday, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The group’s Director of Communications and Strategy, Mr. Peter Bawa, while addressing journalists, in Abuja, said that some citizens misunderstood the necessary adjustments to living within their real income taking it for hardship.

He noted that the group hopes to use the rally to enlighten Nigerians on the poor understanding of the consequences of dismantling the corruption infrastructure which has been entrenched over the years.

According to him, “Our public activities will commence with a mass rally in Lagos on Monday, Calabar, Kaduna and a grand finale in Abuja on Thursday where the National Flag will be presented to Mr. President, symbolic of our endorsement for his administration to continue beyond 2019 and sustain its good works in the land.”

Bawa said under the President Buhari administration, Nigerians have seen the economy gained grounds with the administration’s anti-corruption crusade.

He continued, “This is opposed to the past where looters are only named without diligent prosecution, those who had dared to pilfer from the national till have been made to forfeit their loots while standing trial with the most diligent prosecution we have ever seen so far.

“President Buhari’s commitment to diversifying the economy is the most commitment we have seen till date and we dare say the results are already manifesting for those that took the initiative to invest in local production of things that were once imported. There has been an increase in the export of Nigeria’s agricultural produce and we believe it is a matter of time before semi-finished and later finished produce from Nigeria will take the world by storm.

“Our stature in the international community has seen an upward spurt and we believe that things can only improve even further going forward. This is tied to the combined improvement in other sectors. Savings in the foreign reserve has climbed to new highs as investors now see the country as a safe haven to grow their businesses.”