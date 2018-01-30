No fewer than 3,400 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have joined the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State.

Receiving the defectors, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, assured them of equal treatment and hailed them for being bold in their decision to leave the opposition party in Rivers.

Nwanosike said it was expecting a landslide victory in the governorship, senatorial and other elections in the state.

The party said its expectation was based on the performance of Governor Nyesom Wike, in the execution of projects across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Over 3,400 APC members from the 13 wards in the Ikwerre LGA, including non-indigenes, have defected to the PDP. The defectors left the APC because of failed promises, neglect and hardship inflicted on them by the APC-led administration in the country.

“The PDP will enjoy landslide victory in 2019; the PDP will win in all the wards and all the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, including the home of any candidate the APC will present. The people-oriented projects executed by the governor in all the local government areas are there for the people to see.

“The leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has brought about hope for the poor people, development and peace. The PDP will not renege in ensuring that Rivers people enjoy meaningful projects and empowerment.

“This is because, when you rule a people for as much as two years without bringing a definite change to their lives, but telling them stories every day, a day will come when God will liberate them and that day is now,” Nwanosike said.

Also speaking, one of the defectors, Mr. Robinson Solomon, explained that they decided to leave the APC as a result of unfulfilled promises.

He added, “We have seen the numerous development projects and good leadership of our governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the state. My team from the APC in the Ikwerre Local Government Area decided to return to the PDP.

“I am calling on the remaining members of the APC in my area to join the PDP because the APC has really failed us.”