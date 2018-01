Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has asked those aggrieved over his God’s chosen candidate as successor to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose said on Monday that he would not apologise for choosing Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka because he was directed by God to make the choice.

He said he will not apologise for adopting his deputy Olusola-Eleka as PDP’s governorship candidate for the 2018 governorship election.

He also told the former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, and other aggrieved PDP aspirants that they were free to leave the PDP for other parties.

He said at a PDP rally on Monday in Ado Ekiti to formally endorse his deputy governor.

“Olusola never said he wanted to be deputy governor, but God instructed me to pick him. I said we will go together after our tenure, but God said I should allow him to stay; that what I said was my own opinion,” Fayose told the huge crowd.

Former minister of state for works, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye; a serving senator, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi; and Nigeria’s former envoy in Canada, Mr. Dare Bejide, had indicated interest in the PDP’s ticket for the July 14 governorship poll.

The trio, along with a former Fayose aide and justice commissioner, Mr. Owoseeni Ajayi, had jointly rejected the adoption of Olusola-Eleka as the PDP’s sole candidate and described the step as “pedestrian and undemocratic”.

But Fayose, who spoke at the rally held at Okesa area, said that he was not rattled by the negative utterances hurled at him over his choice.

“The PDP has taken a position which we think is in the best interest of the state; we shall not be distracted by those opposed to this step,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would win the July 14 election “by God’s grace”.

Fayose said that the large turnout of people for the rally was a testimony of PDP’s popularity in Ekiti, and warned those thinking of rigging the election to perish that thought as the people would resist that.

He said that his administration had achieved a lot in the areas of infrastructure.

“We have improved on infrastructural development. We built a flyover at Oja Oba market and also built a new governor’s office. We have executed many projects,” he said.

He dismissed allegations that his government had borrowed N56 billion, and declared that he had not borrowed “even a dime” since he came into office.

“Let my opponents know that the elections are not won by propaganda. If they are sure of what they are saying, let them tell us the bank that gave the loan and also produce the papers leading to the transactions,” he said.