Alhaji Abubakar Ma’aji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger says President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only credible choice in the 2019 general elections.

Ma’aji, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said the choice in 2019 would be between credibility and return to years of massive corruption and insecurity.

According to him, the electorates should vote for continuity in order to consolidate on ongoing changes in the country that would set the nation on the path of progress.

“President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians irrespective of political, tribal and ethnic differences,” he said.

Ma’aji lauded President Buhari for his commitment in the fight against corruption, militancy, cattle rustling and Boko Haram.

According to him, the profile of Nigeria has risen high since Buhari assumed duty, because of the high regard the international community has for him.

“The nation’s credibility before the international community has improved and that would attract more foreign investors to boost our economy.

“The President’s track record of real integrity was purely responsible for foreign nations positive disposition to assist in revamping our economic, security and anti-corruption initiatives,” he said.

“What the country needs at this material time is a peaceful atmosphere for which the Federal government is committed to,” he added.

Ma’aji called on politicians to play responsible politics and shun all kinds of political violence and thuggery for peace, progress and political growth of the country.