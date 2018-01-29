Some residents of Kano State on Monday commended Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso for cancelling his planned visit to the state for security reason.

The Police Command in Kano, on Jan. 26, advised Sen. Kwankwaso against his planned visit to Kano for security reason.

Some residents told NAN that the cancellation of the visit was the best option in view of the security report by the police.

Malam Sani Usman, a resident of Sagagi quarters, said the planned visit by Kwankwaso to Kano had generated tension in the state.

He explained that even security agencies saw it coming and advised Kwankwaso to cancel the visit.

Hajiya Samira Bala, a resident of Fagge, also commended the former governor for putting the interest of the people first to cancel the visit.

Haruna Abubakar, a resident of Gwale quarters, who however said that the visit would have afforded Kwankwaso’s supporters the opportunity to dialogue with him, added that “it was good that he cancelled the visit if it would cause any tension or unruly behaviour.”

The announcement of the planned visit by Sen. Kwankwaso to the ancient city had generated tension in Kano and its environs.