The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta has solicited the support and cooperation of the various political parties in ensuring free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony made the appeal when she met with the political parties and other stakeholders in Asaba on Monday.

Orianran-Anthony said that INEC was empowered by law to monitor the operations of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries.

She said that INEC and the political parties were all partners working toward the common good of all.

She said the common good would be experienced if all stakeholders keep fate with their own side of the bargain as enshrined in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

She howevr expressed regrets that the synergy had not yielded the desired results as regards political parties holding their congresses, party primaries and nconducting their internal affairs.

She said that political parties had not kept their own side of the bargain even when INEC was willingly to do the needful.

Mr Fred Obi, the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), said that the meeting was timely and would achieve fruitful results.

Obi said that INEC had drawn their attention toward working together with them, and promised that they would partner with the commission toward a successful election come 2019.