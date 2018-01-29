The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said that it had withdrawn its participation from the March 3 local government election in the state.

The opposition party said that it would not take part in the poll, following a legal case it instituted against the House of Assembly over issues bothering on electoral laws.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, disclosed this during the flag-off the party’s “Meet-the-People” tour of the 18 councils in Akoko-Edo and Etsako West Local Government Areas.

Orbih explained that the PDP had approached the court to challenge the power of the state assembly to amend the electoral law, even as he alleged the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission did not comply with the relevant section of the 1999 Constitution on electoral matters.

“What we have in place in Edo State is that the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission is not dependable, reliable and not competent to conduct any election in Edo State,” he said.