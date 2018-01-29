Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, lawmaker representing Kano central senatorial district, has shelved his visit to Kano state.

The police had advised him to postpone the visit in order to avoid an outbreak of violence between his supporters and loyalists of Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor.

Both Kwankwaso and Ganduje had fixed their rallies for Tuesday.

After the police advice, Kwankwaso had vowed to go ahead with his trip.

But speaking through Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, a former secretary to the state government, Kwankwaso said the cancellation followed series of consultations.

“I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state following series of advice I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad,” he said.

“In view of this and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, we painfully have decided to shelve the scheduled visit at the moment.”