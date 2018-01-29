The two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the letter as a true reflection of happenings in the country.

He was speaking as reactions continue to trail the recent letter written by the ex-president to Buhari on the socio-political and economic situation in the country.

For the Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) added that the call by Obasanjo for a national coalition to save Nigeria is a welcome development and vindication of the objectives of The Believe Movement (TBM) – a socio-political mass movement based in Ogun.

Isiaka, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the weekend, commended the former president for the courage at speaking the truth, adding that the nation needed at the moment to arrest its fast drift towards socio-economic backwardness and continuous human carnage.

He said: “It is a good thing that our Baba, Obasanjo, has again intervened at a crucial time in our national life. Governance has failed already and what Nigerians need now is a movement of self-liberation and emancipation.

“The political system is broken, most of the players are only self-seeking and after their personal welfare; and of course, the effect is the poverty, despondency and carnage in the land today.”

According to the 2019 governorship hopeful, the people deserve better from elected leaders, and if those in authority are making a mess of governance and lives of citizens, it is then the responsibility of the people to rise up, confront the status quo and chart a path towards sustainable economic, social and human development.

He stated: “These are the ideals that The Believe Movement, which I am privileged to be the chief promoter, has been championing since its launch in December 2016.

“My team and I saw the failure of the current system, both in Ogun State and nationally; we then put up a mass movement that is predicated on civic enlightenment and values orientation around patriotism, community development, delayed gratification, shared prosperity and good governance.

“That there is an emerging national consensus towards mass movement as the way forward is a vindication of the rightfulness of what we have seen and been doing for a while with our own movement in Ogun.”