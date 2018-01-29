The Senate has said any plot to remove Dr. Bukola Saraki as Senate President will fail.

Spokesperson of the Upper Chamber, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, speaking with reporters at the weekend, said the 109 senators have the right to choose their leaders by election and had done so in line with the relevant laws.

“Nobody can remove Saraki. We elected him and we are not ready to remove him yet. From day one, they never wanted Saraki. What we are saying is that the right to choose the Senate President lies with senators and we have chosen our leader.

“From everything he has been doing as chairman of the National Assembly and as President of the Senate, he has provided stability. He has not only brought this to the National Assembly, but the entire country.

“The true face of democracy is the parliament and since Saraki came in, we have not failed this democracy,” Abdullahi said.

He also spoke on the recent amendments by the House of Representatives to the Electoral Act, which effected changes in the election order.

“The key issues have been debated and agreed upon. All that is remaining is to bring the two chambers together through the conference committee by next week, as the areas of contention are not much.

“And I believe they will work together to make sure that we have an agreeable component that the Nigerian people will be happy that we are deepening the electoral process,” Abdullahi added.