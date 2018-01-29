The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully inaugurated its Lagos State executive council members and chairmen of local governments.

Alhaji Moshood Salvador, Chairman of the party in the state, said the party was ready to take over the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “because it has failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

Salvador vowed to ensure that no member vying for elective position is charged any money.

“I will not disappoint you, the era of imposition and impunity has gone. If you are vying for any position, don’t give me money because I don’t need it. My duty is to support you, make you happy and help you win your election. Spend your money in your constituency and your ward. Let the electorate love you from home. Do not condone acrimony in your party. This is the best time for PDP to win all its elections.

“We are going to launch our website. We are going to have a special email for PDP in Lagos State. Registration is ongoing, encourage your people to register so that on the day of election they will call you to tell them where to vote.

“Everywhere I go, I see APC members telling me they want to join PDP. This inauguration is timely because we need to inaugurate the ward chairmen who will register them,” he stated.

Mr. Nicholas Musheliza, a national ex-officio of PDP, said that the party had a duty to rescue Nigerians from the mess allegedly caused by APC.

“I have the firm belief that PDP is the only party that can rescue Nigerians from what we are facing today. Many people thought that APC would rescue this country but things have gone from bad to worse. The economy is in a mess, the security is in a mess.”