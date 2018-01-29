The Yoruba Youth Council, YYC, has given various reasons it cannot support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

They gave the reasons while distancing from a planned Yoruba Youth rally being organized by a group to support the reelection of Buhari.

In a communique signed by the leader of the group, Eric Oluwole, and publicity secretary, Lekan Shobowale, and made available to journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital, the YYC denied any involvement in the solidarity rally for Buhari.

The YYC cited incessant killings across the country by Fulani herdsmen, hardship, lopsided appointment among others.

According to YYC, “It has come to our notice that a group known as Yoruba Progressive People’s Congress, an arm of a political party (name withheld) led by one Pelumi Amodu is by no means a representative of Yoruba Youth Council or working for YYC.

“The group in its own wisdom endorsed and called for a nationwide rally in the name of Yoruba Youths as an aftermath of the letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We at the Yoruba Youth Council hereby dissociate ourselves from this plan.

“We all know this is not a good time for such rally with unmitigated attendance of killings, mass destruction of properties as well as disregard to the principle of federal character through lopsided federal appointment among other reasons.

“We view this act as only a means by the organiser to deceive Mr President and scoop monetary gains at the expense of ever dynamic and resourceful Yoruba Youths.”