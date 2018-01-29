Strategic Movement for APC Takeover of Delta (SMAD), a political pressure group in All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that if the party in Delta State must win 2019 general elections, it should opt for a vibrant leadership.

SMAD also called on National leadership of APC to change the Delta leadership structure and party executive, to enable the party to inject fresh blood and strategise to win in 2019 general elections.

In a press statement by Hon. Terry Ohwofasa, state Chairman; Chief Mavis Abankeren, Delta Central Secretary; Delta South, and Mr. Njokwu Ezenukah, Delta North, said the call to change the leadership of the party in Delta State became necessary taking into cognizance experience of 2015 general elections and where it landed the party.

The group said the party was not ready to make similar mistakes of 2015 with the huge supports enjoyed from the teeming youths, women and men of Delta State, hence the call to change leadership from Chief O’tega Emerhor for another person for the purpose of winning the 2019 general elections.

The statement added, “We are near 2019, and the election will not be for a beginner that has just ventured into politics, but a leader with charisma to read between the lines to know when the game is up. There is no doubt that Emerhor had done his best but the 2019 election is beyond him.”