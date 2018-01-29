A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, has rejected the indefinite suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani.

The faction on its own announced the suspension of the south-south National Vice Chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, as well as the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala.

They said the decision to also suspend Eta and Ochala was taken for masterminding the purported suspension of the minister.

This was contained in a communiqué by the state Organising Secretary, Ekpe Owan Ayang, the Legal Adviser, Lazarus Undie and the Financial Secretary, Ekum Ekok Ojogu.

Others who joined in the statement were the Welfare Secretary, Statulus Ikenga, and 21 other members of the party’s working committee.

According to them, there was no competent meeting held last Saturday to warrant the suspension, adding that the action was capable of dividing the party in the state.

The faction described as a nullity and cheap blackmail, the decision by the acting chairman and a few others to suspend Usani at the party secretariat.

The Ochala faction had accused the minister of indiscipline, and recommended him to the national leadership for expulsion.

The faction also cited Usani’s offence to include his membership of a 15-man committee, which the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, had approved to resolve all contending issues and appoint an acting chairman for the party in the state.