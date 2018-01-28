Chairman, Lagos State chapter of PDP, Hon. Moshood Salvador, on, Sunday expressed confidence that the party is gradually regaining lost grounds in the state in the build-up to 2019 General election.

Salvador gave this assurance in a statement made available to journalists, pointing out that indication to this came at the recent inauguration of the party’s executive councils at the local level which he said was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of party enthusiasts.

This was just as he decried plans by Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCCL), the company managing the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi link roads to increase the toll charged on the route, expressing shock over the development.

LCCL had, in a statement released over the weekend, said the new toll takes effect from February 1, 2018.

Salvador described the huge attendance that was witnessed at the state secretariat of the PDP where the inauguration took place as a sign of good things to come, even as he charged the local party excos to mobilise Lagosians in all the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to go all out and register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and obtain their voter cards to enable them vote in the 2019 polls.

Making the condemnation of the planned Toll increase, the PDP chairman, Salvador, said the move had once again brought to the fore the height of wickedness of the state government in connivance with LCC against hapless Lagosians.

Salvador, while noting that the new tolls was planned to take effect less than one week after the announcement, described, “The rush as rather strange and suspicious because it leaves much to be desired.”

“Curiously, details of the planned increase still remain speculative in spite of the rush to force the new tolls on Lagosians,” he added.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain faulted the reasons adduced for the planned increase such as high operating cost and the current exchange rate of the naira to the dollar, saying it was rather laughable and a great indictment of the ruling APC.

According to him, this is because the ruling party at the federal level has demonstrated inept leadership from economy to Fulani/farmers’ clashes and other critical issues.

“Is this part of the so-called change which was used to hoodwink Nigerians to vote for them?” Salvador queried.