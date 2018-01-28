The Ekiti State Government has filed criminal charges of corruption against former governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, and Ex-commissioner for finance, Dapo Kolawole, based on the release of the White Paper on the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry which investigated the officials and recommended them for sanctions.

The commission’s report indicted Mr. Fayemi, who is now the minister of mines and steel development, along with Mr. Kolawole, for allegedly mismanaging state funds accruing to the state government.

The government’s White Paper, which was released on January 15, recommended that the former governor and his finance commissioner be barred from holding public office for 10 years.

The administration urged the state’s ministry of justice to institute legal action against Mr. Fayemi and others and make them account for the fund allocated to projects in the N25 billion Bond Prospectus, which the report said were not executed.

But Mr. Fayemi has responded to the action of the state government, saying it was a move designed purely to smear his person.

According to him, he is in court ahead of the Ekiti State government, challenging the validity of the commission and its report.

In the 19-count charge filed before the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti on January 26, and with number HAD/05c/2018, the Ekiti State government accused Messrs Fayemi and Kolawole of stealing, abuse of office, criminal contempt, among others.

The charge information sheet made available to newsmen on Sunday alleged that for former governor and finance commissioner allegedly misappropriated the sum of N4.9 billion being the proceeds of Ekiti State Bond for the sum of N20 billion earmarked in the Bond Prospectus for various projects in the State that were either not done or partly done.

“That you Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and Mr. Vincent Dapo Kolawole, while holding the offices of the Executive Governor of Ekiti State of Nigeria and Commissioner for Finance respectively, sometime between 2011 and 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to steal the sum of N2,750,000,000.00 (N2.75 billion) being the sum of money earmarked in the Bond Prospectus titled; ‘Ekiti State Government of Nigeria, Offer for Subscription of N20,000,000,000 (N20 billion). 14.5% Fixed rate Bond Due 2018 Under the Ekiti State Government of Nigeria N25,000,000,000.00 Bond Issuance Programme ‘ and released for the construction of Ultra-Modern Market in Ekiti State, which you never built; and thereby committed an offence,” the charge partly read.

It also alleged that the two officials pilfered the sum of N716.7million out of the N750 million earmarked in the bond prospectus and released for the construction of Ekiti State School of Agriculture out of which only N33.31million was spent.

They were also accused of misappropriating N198.86million being outstanding fund from the N500 million earmarked in the Bond Prospectus and released for the construction of Ekiti State Liaison Office in Lagos, out of which only N301.14million was expended for the said construction.

They were also charged with criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, an offence punishable under Section 13 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap C. 10, Laws of Ekiti State, 2010, Section 126(2) of the Criminal Code laws, Cap C. 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2010 and Criminal Contempt punishable under Section 133 of the same criminal code.

The media aide to the minister, Olayinka Oyebode, in his reaction to the charges, said the action of the Fayose-led government was a demonstration of double standard and show of desperation to soil Mr. Fayemi’s good name.

“We shall meet in court because we are already in court ahead of them,” he said.

“That is the same reason why the government refused to release the certified true copy of the white paper to our lawyers who have filed a suit against the kangaroo commission and its report.

“As soon as the report was released, the minister’s lawyers requested for the CTC of the report, but they refused to do so up till now, and it is the same report that they have used to file the charges in court.

“That shows clearly what their intentions are and Nigerians should not take them seriously at all.”