Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari will run in 2019.

He also said an Igbo presidency was possible after Buhari leaves office.

Mustapha spoke at a reception organised for the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Barr. Georgina Ehuria, by the former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

Reacting to comments by Kalu, that Igbo have decided to give 75 percent votes to President Buhari in 2019, Mustapha said “You made allusions to the fact that the South East would support Buhari.”

“Let me confirm to you that for any thought of Igbo presidency, this is the shortest part.

“I have been in this game in the last 35, 37 years. I can attest to it. I know what it is, I know the permutations. I know what is on ground and I am an election manager.

“I know how you can commute, how you can fix the figures and how they come and arrive at the destination.

“And I can tell you without any fear, without any iota of doubt that the shortest path to an Igbo presidency is for Buhari to complete his tenure and now engage the Igbo nation in a decisive move.

“The act of negotiation that you have perfected in dealing with merchandise, in dealing with commerce, in dealing with entrepreneurship, must be brought to bear on your navigating your way to the presidency of Nigeria,” he was quoted as saying.

In attendance at the event were Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Others were former governor of Ekiti State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (South ), Engr. Segun Oni, former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Chuka Odom.