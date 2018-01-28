President Muhammadu Buhari has said millions of Nigerians will join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from all parts of the country in the next few months.

The President who has been under pressure of some leading Nigerians not to contest for re-election in 2019 spoke in reply to a letter by a former ‎Senator under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Basheer Lado inviting him to the event in which he and his supporters defected to APC on Saturday.

The Senator defected to the ruling party with over 5,000 supporters in a grand reception in Kano.

While regretting that he cannot attend the event because of his ongoing trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the AU Summit, the President said he was glad that the Senator was defecting to APC with many of his supporters. He added that millions of other Nigerians will soon follow the Senator’s footstep.

“Furthermore, I am very encouraged to learn that you are bringing thousands of new supporters into the fold. We are expecting millions to join us in the next few weeks from all parts of the country,” Buhari write in the letter. (See the full letter below)

However, the absence of the President did not take shine off defection of Senator Lado to APC at an event held at the popular Sani Abacha stadium before a large crowd of supporters yesterday.

The former PDP Senator was received by Deputy National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Segun Oni on behalf of the party’s national chairman, Mr. John Oyegun.

The former Senator, who represented Kano Central from 2011 to 2015, lost to the immediate past Governor of the state, Engr Rabi’u Kwankwaso during the 2015 general elections

Speaking shortly after he was received by the party, Lado promised to work for the development of the party not only at the state level but the country as at large.

“I am very happy to APC with over 5,000 supporters, together we are going to work for the party to become stronger in the state and the country in general,” he said.

The former senator said his decision to move to APC was borne out his conviction that the party had done well and fulfilled the promises it made to electorate.

In his remarks, the North-West Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, described the Sen. Lado’s coming as a `boost’ to the APC in the country.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that Sen. Lado had brought a lot of development to the state when he was a Senator representing Kano Central between 2011 and 2015.

He said that the contract of Kano-Katsina road was awarded during the Senator’s term in the senate.

Ganduje also added that the senator moved the motion for the construction of a ‎fly-over along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis.

‎The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in the figth against corruption and insurgency in the country.

He also thanked the Buhari for approving the contract ‎for the construction of modern rail line from Lagos to Kano in addition to awarding contract for the rehabilitation of and Abuja–Kaduna-Kano road.

Ganduje then appeal to the people of the state to continue to pray for the presidents and for peace, stability and progress in the country.

Prominent personalities that graced the occasion include Gov. Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger state, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Sen. Barau Jibrin and some members of House of representatives.