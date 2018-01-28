The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned plans to increase the toll charged on the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi link roads.

Lekki concession company (LCC) which company managing the road had in a statement released over the weekend said the new toll takes effect from February 1, 2018.

But the chairman of the Lagos PDP, Hon Moshood Salvador, in a statement expressed shock over the development.

According to him, the plan has once again brought to the fore the height of wickedness of the Lagos State government in connivance with LCC against hapless Lagosians.

“The reasons adduced for the planned increase, according to them include high operating cost and the current exchange rate of the naira to the dollar.

“This is rather laughable and a great indictment of the ruling APC at the federal level which has demonstrated inept leadership from economy to Fulani/farmers’ clashes and other critical issue.

“This is a company that generates hundreds of millions daily from tolling and nobody has an idea of what goes into its coffers.

“It is no doubt acting in league with the state government which year in year out budgets billions of naira for projects without making the details available,” he said.

Continuing, Salvador stressed that it was rather strange that the new tolls planned to take effect less than one week after the announcement.

According to him, this was rather suspicious because the rush leaves much to be desired.

He added “curiously, details of the planned increase still remains speculative in spite of the rush to force the new tolls on Lagosians.

“Is this part of the so-called change which was used to hoodwink Nigerians to vote for them?

“We want to ask Governor Ambode who was until recently a civil servant whether this is justifiable against the backdrop of the state of the economy.

“It is even worrisome in view of the fact that Ambode had at the 2018 budget presentation last year promised to raise additional revenue which may overburden Lagosians.

“As we speak, plans are afoot to increase land use charge in the state, which may lead to rent increase.”

According to him, this is at a time when millions are out of jobs and salaries have remained static.

Consequently, he said the Lagos PDP was totally opposed to the planned increase as a part dedicated to the welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, Salvador has expressed confidence that the Lagos PDP is gradually regaining lost grounds in the build-up to 2019.

He said the recent inauguration of the executive members at the local levels which was witnessed by a mammoth crowd at the state secretariat of the party was a sign of good things to come.