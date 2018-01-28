The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has won all the legislative seats in the parliamentary system council poll conducted on Saturday.

The Chairman of State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Otunba Segun Oladitan, disclosed this while declaring results of the parliamentary system local government council to fill the existing 30 local government councils and newly created 57 local council development areas in the state.

As at the time of filing this report, the elected councilors are about to collect their certificates of return from the commission.

318 of the elected councillors emerged unopposed while the remaining 71 councillors emerged winner from the election conducted on Saturday.