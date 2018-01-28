The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as an act of mischief.

The party criticised the former President on why he refused to address a personal letter to the incumbent the same way he claimed he wrote four series of letters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, before addressing him with an open letter in 2013.

Speaking in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Sokoto, the party faulted the former President’s advice to incumbent not to run in a future election, saying that it amounted to advising someone not to pursue his legitimate constitutional right.

“Obasanjo’s advice to Buhari not to run for 2019 election is the highest act of mischief for somebody who wanted to illegally elongate his tenure through a third term, [now] to advice someone not to pursue his legitimate constitutional right.

“If Obasanjo believes Buhari has not performed, let him and the like-minded mobilise Nigerians to vote him out in 2019. We believe he will have a large number of followers, particularly those corrupt persons who believe removing Buhari from power will ease their trouble with anti-corruption agencies,” the party stated.

The party advised the Federal government to heed the advise of the former president by redoubling its efforts in addressing the herders-farmers crisis.