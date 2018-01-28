The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi said on Sunday that it would right the wrongs in the state if elected in the 2019 governorship poll.

The party stated this in a five-point communiqué jointly signed by Mr Victor Umeh and Mr Victor Elem-Nnaji, its Zonal Chairman and State Secretary respectively at the end of Ebonyi South Senatorial District stakeholders meeting in Afikpo.

It said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration of Gov. Dave Umahi had failed to deliver good governance and credible leadership to the state.

According to the document, the stakeholders after a review of the administration’s performance in almost three years in power, urges Umahi to jettison any thought of second term ambition.

“The APC Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone leaders and stakeholders deeply regret the monumental failure in leadership in the state and have accordingly passed a- vote- of no confidence on the administration.

“The administration has not only failed the people of the zone but also the entire state with youth unemployment and lack of solid infrastructure bedevilling the state.

“Our party is more prepared than ever, poised, determined and has risen to confront whatever challenges that may stare it in the face as it galvanises the people to wrestle power from PDP.

“We enjoin the people to remain calm and not to despair and we are confident of providing competent, credible, reliable and people oriented leadership in 2019,’’ it said.