A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, has expressed displeasure over the present state of governance in the state.

Ogbeha alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello has destroyed the Confluence State, and not only that, has failed to provide infrastructural development to the people of the state.

Ogbeha, retired Brigadier-General and former governor of Edo and Akwa Ibom states, described the APC-led administration in Kogi as a disaster, saying: “Though we are not campaigning, the present APC administration is campaigning on our behalf. Its performance is a disaster. It is a story of woes. They are just begging us to come to their rescue. There is a very high hope that the PDP will bounce back in Kogi.

“The governor has not been paying the salaries of workers. There is lack of infrastructural development. The governor lacks human compassion. Many people are dying as a result of the action and inaction of the present government in Kogi State.”

Ogbeha also predicted a bright future for the PDP at the national level, saying that the party will reclaim power, if the imposition and other forms of impunity are not allowed to mar the selection process, ahead of the next elections.

Ogbeha added: “The PDP will bounce back, if there is no imposition and impunity. At the next convention, popular and credible candidates will emerge by consensus, not by imposition and impunity. The present leadership is capable of organising a good convention that will foster those values.”