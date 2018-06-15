The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that about 6,800 delegates will be at its national convention scheduled for June 23 in Abuja, to elect the new National Working Committee (NWC).

The secretary of the convention committee, Victor Ndoma-Egba, made this known on Thursday while speaking to journalists.

“We are expecting about 6,800 plus delegates. Of course, you know that we will have observers, vendors, the media, and entertainers. In all, you should expect about 8,000 people.”

Dismissing rumours that the convention date might be changed due to lack of funds, he said, for now, the convention committee did not have a funding problem but is still expecting contributions from members.

“It is not correct. The convention will hold on the 23rd of June as planned. Nothing has happened to suggest the contrary. So, I can say categorically that the convention is going ahead.”

He also said the party was doing everything to resolve issues arising from states where ward, local government and state congresses were in one controversy or the other.

“We are hoping to resolve those issues before the convention, especially in states where we have court processes.

“We are working to resolve them in one way or the other. This is politics and at the end of the day, you must leave a window open for harmonisation and reconciliation.”

From one of the states which had issues from the congress, the Federal High Court in Owerri has set June 22 to 26 as the date for the hearing.

Speaking on the 179 aspirants who have indicated interest to run for the 43 national offices, he said, “The screening committee finished its assignment yesterday. As we speak, the screening appeals committee is sitting.

“After the screening, there is the appeals panel to review the cases of those who feel aggrieved with the outcome of the screening committee assignment.”

Mr Ndoma-Egba also dispelled rumours that the committee was under pressure from the Presidency.