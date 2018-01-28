A group, Youth Lead Nigeria Movement has expressed its readiness to join the Third Force to liberate the country from those holding it to ransom, saying that it would mobilise youths across the country to make it a reality.

The group also advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019, stressing that the issue of insecurity and hardship in the country should be the priority of the ruling party and not re-election.

The National Coordinator of the group, Pelumi Olajengbesi made the call at a press conference on Saturday in Abuja, where he also commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the open letter he wrote to Buhari, noting that having served twice as president and military Head of State, Obasanjo was pre-eminently qualified to speak on the issues he raised and present a score card – favourable or not against the Buhari-led administration.

He stated: “we are particularly surprised that the president’s body language has in recent times revealed that he would likely contest in 2019 election and several governors are urging him to do so. The question is, should this be the priority of the ruling party at a time when there is so much insecurity and hardship in the country? We are in doubt of the patriotism of this group of leaders.

“We make bold to say we are ready to join the Third Force to liberate our country from those holding it to ransom. Our organisation shall mobilise youths across the country to make it a reality,” Olajengbesi noted.

Bearing his mind on the recent killings by Fulani herdsmen, he lamented that the nation has suffered the inadequacy of security outfits as bloodthirsty hoodlums, herdsmen, terrorist groups, or sects continue on blood rampage unchecked.

“The success of crimes is a negative commentary particularly on the capacity of the Nigerian Police Force and its sister agencies. It is no doubt time for Mr. President to summarily dismiss the Inspector General of Police, whose lack of initiative and demonstrated incompetence threatens the police institution,” he said.

The group however commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the recent arrest of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, adding that the move was long overdue.