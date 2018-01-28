Former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, saturday boasted that he was prepared to lead a political movement in the Ekiti chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the imposition agenda of Governor Ayodele Fayose ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

He said an attempt by the governor to impose what he called his ‘surrogate’ and Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola as the preferred candidate was antithetical to democratic tenets and that such should not be allowed to stand.

Adeyeye, a governorship aspirant spoke on Friday while addressing party leaders across the 16 local government areas who paid him a visit in Ado Ekiti.

The PDP chieftain said he was prepared to resist Fayose’s alleged efforts to browbeat and muzzle all the contending forces vying for the plum to pave way for Olusola.

He dropped the hint to fight on during his governorship declaration, which was greeted with mammoth crowd of supporters, thereby causing traffic logjam in the state capital for several hours.

Those who participated in the rally trekked from NNPC along Ado-Iworoko road via Adebayo to Ijigbo and massed in front of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye campaign headquarters in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti.

To prevent possible clash, police deployed Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and stern looking operatives to curtail any miscreant who could hide under the crisis the ex-minister was having with Fayose to ignite trouble.

He said: “I have confidence in Uche Secondus-led NWC to conduct a free, fair and credible poll in Ekiti. I served the PDP as the National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee for 18 months and we conducted a credible convention that brought the new executives.

“I believe that they will not pander to the bidding of Governor Fayose, who has turned himself into a tin god.

“Let me say this, I will defeat Fayose’s candidate in a free and fair primary. I will use myself to lay a foundation that you can emerge the flag-bearer of a party even without governor’s support, because nobody can play God. It is God that anoints.

“But anything outside a credible primary to field a strong candidate like me, then it means the party has shortchanged itself in Ekiti in the July 14 governorship election”, he said.

Adeyeye promised to work hard to make Ekiti the hub of higher education in Nigeria while also investing heavily in the areas of rice and cocoa production to boost the economy.

He derided Fayose for allegedly killing investment in Ekiti, saying: “the governor even made efforts to kill my radio station, the first private station in Ekiti; it was as bad as that.

“I served as a SUBEB Chairman in Ekiti and the record I left there remains indelible. I am the best for the job and I will clinch the PDP’s ticket in spite of opposition”, he boasted.