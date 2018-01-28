Kinsmen of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and notable stakeholders of Awgu South Constituency in Enugu state on Saturday endorsed the lawmaker to return to the senate for a record fifth time by 2019.

They also declared support for the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Works, Hon. Toby Okechukwu.

It will be the first time a senator from the South-east zone will be gunning for a record fifth time to the National Assembly. He has though not declared his interest to return to the senate.

Rising from a crucial meeting in Enugu, the kinsmen and stakeholders who operated under the aegis of Awgu South Vanguard for Gburugburu however berated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its poor performance in office vowing to vote massively against the APC-led government in the next elections.

They also disclosed their readiness to resume rotation of their only seat in Enugu state House of Assembly among the federating communities come 2019, lamenting that the seat had remained in one out of 15 communities for 16 consecutive years and needed to rotate to other communities.

No less than 98 Stakeholders who attended the meeting appended their signatories to the resolution, insisting that “Agwu town has had more than its fair share of representation and therefore should allow other components communities in the consistency to produce the next representative in the state House of Assembly.”

They said they needed a new and vibrant representative at the House of Assembly for reasons of equity, elimination of creeping restiveness among on-lookers of other communities and for justice sake.

“It appears that representing Agwu South consistency has become the birth right and exclusive preserve of Agwu town. This is unacceptable,” the group said.

In applauding the good governance of the Governor Ugwuanyi administration, the group stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC), federal government has failed Nigerians and should be voted out of power in 2019.