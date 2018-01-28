Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost relevance, describing it as a dead party in the state.

According to him, the declaration of Senator Lado will add value to the prospect of the ruling APC in the forthcoming election in the state, with his wealth of political experience and vast followership.

Ganduje, who spoke at formal declaration of Senator Basheer Garba Lado and his followers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the issue pertaining to PDP as a party in the state has completely collapsed.

He told the mammoth crowd at the Sani Abacha stadium that the emergence of Engr. Bashir Yahya Karaye as the state chairman of APC, has finally put to rest the political wrangling that nearly tore the leadership of APC apart.

The governor assured the people of Kano state that the abandoned projects by his predecessors would be completed under his administration, adding that other new projects initiated by his administration would also be completed.

Ganduje who applauded the recent visit of President Buhari to the state hinted that, Kano people have already endorsed the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking also, a Chieftain of the APC, General Mamman Magoro, who represented President Buhari in a message read at the event, welcomed the new entrants and assured them of his support.

President Buhari in the letter addressed to Senator Lado described him as a political asset that will be of immense benefit to the party.

The National Chairman of the ruling APC, Chief John Oyegun, who was represented by the deputy national chairman, Chief Segun Oni formally received Lado into the party.

Oyegun urged the party hierarchy in the state to work and embrace Lado and his supporters in order to move the party forward.

In his remarks, senator Lado thanked President Buhari and Governor Ganduje for the warm reception accorded him alongside his 116.000 followers.

Lado, a former senator representing Kano Central on the platform of the PDP, pledged to work for the success of the party, in the forthcoming local government polls and subsequent elections.