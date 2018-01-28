As Rivers people celebrate the second anniversary of the Supreme Court Judgment validating the election of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor Wike has re-dedicated himself to the service of the people, assuring that he will never disappoint them.

Governor Wike said that the average reasonable Rivers man or woman knows that he has performed creditably since winning the governorship election.

In an interview with journalists after projects inspection on Saturday, Governor Wike thanked God that the mandate freely given to him by the people was validated by the Supreme Court.

He said: “We give God the glory, we give God all the honour because the 27th January, 2016 was when the Supreme Court gave us the nod as people who were duly elected with the people’s mandate.

“We also commend the Supreme Court who have shown commitment to being the last hope of not only the common man, but everybody”.

The governor thanked Rivers people for their continuous support for his administration, saying that he will continue to use their mandate to develop the state.

He said: “I am quite impressed by the kind of support we are getting from everywhere. We will not renege on our promises, we will not disappoint them. All we need is their prayer.”

The governor directed contractors handling rehabilitation of the Court of Appeal Complex, the National Industrial Court, the Produce House, the Mother and Child Hospital and the Cinemas/Restaurants at the Pleasure Park, May 2018 to complete the projects.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the different project sites, stressing that the administration will sustain the funding of all the projects.

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) assured that all the justice sector projects will be delivered on schedule.