As tension envelopes Kano, the former Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Saturday insisted that Commissioner of Police in Kano, Mr. Rabiu Yusuf, most be held responsible for whatever happens in the city.

The Police in Kano had on Friday warned Senator Kwankwaso to shelve his proposed visit to Kano scheduled for January 30, 2018, citing security threat and palpable fear already generating the visit.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, Kwankwaso alleged that the commissioner of Police was already compromised and partisan in favour of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and accused the police Commissioner of demeanour conduct.

Kwankwaso, who was represented by former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Rabiu Bichi, insisted that since the police Commissioner was aware of the planned violence against his visit, and challenged the Police boss to neutralise the threat.

He also pointed that the Commissioner of Police was under obligation to protect life and property during his visit, and insisted that the planned visit would not be shelved.

Kwankwaso who accused the CP of demeanour and professional incompetence, noted that the Police have refused to take action series of petitions written to it over open threat to his life by alleged government sponsored thugs.

Alleging that Governor Ganduje had already vowed not to allow him visit Kano, Kwankwaso posited that the Governor had deployed his Commissioners for Special duties Abdullahi Abbas, Water resources Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and the self appointed campaigner for President Buhari, Abdulmajid Danbilki, Commander to orchestrate the plans.