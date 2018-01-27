The rank of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got a boost on Saturday with the defection of Senator Basheer Lado along with more than 5,000 supporters.

Lado was given a grand reception in Kano on Saturday at the Sani Abacha stadium.

Lado, who was accompanied to the venue by party supporters, was received by Deputy National Chairman of APC Mr. Segun Oni on behalf of party’s National Chairman, Mr. John Oyegun.

Lado promised to work for the development of the party not only at the state level but the country as a whole.

“I am very happy to join APC with over 5,000 supporters. Together we are going to work for the party to become stronger and a party to beat in the state and the country in general,” he said.

The former senator said his decision to move to APC was borne out his conviction that APC had done and fulfilled the promises it made to electorate.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy National Chairman of North-West of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, described Lado’s coming as a `boost’ to the APC in the state and the country as a whole.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that Lado had brought a lot of development to the state when he was a senator.

He said that the contract of Kano-Katsina road was awarded during the senator’s term in the senate.

Ganduje also added that the senator moved the motion for the construction of a ‎fly-over along Zaria in Kano.

‎The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in the fight against corruption and insurgency.

He also thanked the President for approving the contract ‎for the construction of rail line from Abuja to Kano and Abuja-Kano road.

Ganduje then appealed to the people of the state to continue to pray for the presidents and for peace, stability and progress in the country.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included Governor Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa state, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibrin and some members of House of representatives.