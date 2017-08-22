The National Conscience Party (NCP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the restructuring of the country.

National chairmen of the parties, Tanko Yunusa and Okey Nwosu, and the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Alfa Mohammed, who spoke separately in Abuja demanded apologies from the President for keeping Nigerians in the dark over his health status.

They insisted that the President’s broadcast fell short of meeting the aspirations of Nigerians. Nwosu, who said it was heartwarming the President is back to the country, however, described the broadcast as depressing.

“We have to thank God that our President came back healthy, strong and but I must say that the President’s speech is very depressing.’’ Mohammed described the economic situation of the country as worrisome, adding: “We commend President for addressing the worrisome economic situation of the country and invigorate the fight against terrorism and ethic violence.

“But we disagree with the mere passing remark on the call for restructuring of the nation, particularly in relation to the devolution of more powers to the federating units and the correction of the imminent structural imbalance.”

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended Buhari addressing Nigerians a day after he returned from medical trip in London, particularly his comment that the “unity of the country is non-negotiable.”

The Forum in a press statement signed by it National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said it supported government’s position on restructuring and the resolve to address the grievances of sections of the country through appropriate democratic institutions like the legislature and judiciary.