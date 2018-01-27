Northern youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Coalition have called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, to drop their presidential ambition.

The coalition asked all the presidential aspirants in the PDP to throw their weight behind the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The Northern youths said Nigeria needs a young and vibrant leader like Dankwambo who has shown example of what good leadership should be in Gombe State.

Speaking at a rally to drum support for Dankwambo in Kaduna, on Saturday, the Chairman of the coalition, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Jika, said “everybody in the country knows that we are not where we ought to be as a country. That is why we are here to call on Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State to come and contest and rescue our country from the myriad of challenges bedeviling us.

“We have chosen Dankwambo because we have seen what he has done in Gombe State. He is a detribalised Nigerian. He has solutions to our economic and security challenges and he can move the country to the promised land.

“Therefore, we are calling on other contenders within the party to put their ambition aside and support Dankwambo with their resources, contacts and everything within their possession, because PDP is one big family.”