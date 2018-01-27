Mr Setonji David, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Saturday said that APC-led Federal Government was still performing far better than the PDP performed.

David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, told our correspondent in Lagos that, in spite of all the challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was better.

According to him, Nigeria’s challenges are huge and cannot not be addressed overnight.

“I want to assure that in 2019, APC will still be in power at the national level. We don’t rule out the fact that there are issues just like past governments.

“APC is still far better than PDP in spite of all the challenges. PDP cannot come back. It is not in the interest of this country for such party to come back.

“Allowing PDP to come back to power is like inviting the mechanic who spoilt a car gear box to finally knock the whole engine, ” the lawmaker said.

David, who noted that Nigeria’s economy was picking up, said Nigerians would see miracles if APC was given eight years to rule.

On 2019 politicking, the lawmaker said it must not be a do-or-die affair.

“If you want to serve the people, why don’t you allow the will of the people to prevail. Political office holders and aspirants should have the interest of the people at heart.

“We must not be desperate about any position. Any politician who is desperate, actually, is not out to serve.

“Let’s allow the people to choose the person they want. Many who are desperate are out actually to help themselves,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians should be educated on the need to vote for people they think can serve them right.

“Where we are today is not where we are supposed to be as a people and nation,”.he said.

David, who frowned at people selling their votes, said such people should not blame politicians because they are part and parcel of the rot.

The lawmaker blamed money politics on the nation’s value system, which he said centered on materialism and putting preference on money.

“We worship money here, that is what differentiates us from the developed world. We need to work on our value system.

“We need to have a rethink and work for the best candidates that can make the society better,” he said.

David also frowned at the limited number of centres for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), saying the inadequate centres and facilities had not made the process stress free.

“We had very credible elections in 2015. INEC must work and build on that success to ensure that the commission and people working for it are very independent.

“INEC must live by its name ”independent” . 2019 elections must be very credible so that whoever wins an election will emerge. The 2015 success record should be built on.

On card reader, the lawmaker urged INEC to improve on the machines and ensure adequate training for their handlers.