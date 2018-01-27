The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Atiku Abubakar and Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow against campaign billboards, saying that their actions have contravened the electoral Act.

The INEC Resident Commissioner for Adamawa state, Kassim Gaidam, who spoke yesterday at the stakeholders meeting in Yola, said that the duo are engaging in massive campaign billboards ahead of the time for campaigns.

On the reversal of the election timetable be the National Assembly, he said that the timetable announced by the commission remains unchanged and that there is no new legislation that voided the powers of the commission from designing election activities.

Gaidam further disclosed that 94,766 voters’ cards are yet to be collected by their owners and called on political parties and other government agencies to mount awareness campaign, to enable voters collect their cards.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, the Adamawa state chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa state chapter, the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Stephen Dami Mamza, raised concerns that the commission may disfranchise Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees in Michika local government.

Mamza said it is a huge indictment for the commission to claim that due to security challenges in the area, it cannot carry out voters registration in Michika.