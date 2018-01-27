The Leaders of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano have said that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is coming to the state as scheduled adding that the state police commissioner Rabiu Yusuf should be held responsible if anything happens to the ex-governor.

Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, a former Secretary to the Government told newsmen in Kano that there is no going back on the proposed visit and that they are going to be peaceful in their conduct, but anything happens to their leader the State Police Chief who allegedly aligned himself with the Gandujiyya Movement should hold responsible.

He said at various times these Ganduje Commissioners had made several inflammatory remarks including that, ” they are going to stone political Satan, that they are going to follow him up to his bed room to deal with him, and that anytime Kwankwaso prepares to come to Kano they would prevent him”.

“So from the above statements Rabiu Yusuf knows those planning violence mayhem and he is in a position to neutralize, arrest and prosecute them, unless of course if they are considered above the law”.