The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that President Muhammdu Buhari’s broadcast to the nation on Monday morning, addressed the core issues creating a lot of disquiet in the nation.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun said this at the APC secretariat in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists.

“Any leader must be able to set priorities. He set a very clear and unambiguous priority. The others, he will deal with in the course of time,” he said.

Oyegun also said Buhari’s remarks that every Nigerian can live anywhere in the country and that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable, was on point.

“You see, he is the President of this nation. He has been away for quite a bit of time. Agents of destabilisation have been very much at work because they thought his absence created a gap and a weakness within the polity which they tried to exploit.

“So, Mr. President, in his wisdom, discerned that the stability, unity, peace and security of this nation and the ordinary Nigerian are the key issues at this material time. He addressed them and went straight to the core of the issues.

“He left nobody in any doubt that any Nigerian is entitled as a matter of right to live, work and operate in any part of this country.

“He made it clear and left no one in any doubt that yes, while people can discuss issues and the relationship in the nation, the National Assembly is there to handle such issues.

“But he drew one red line that the only thing that is not on the table is that this nation can be divided. He made it clear that the unity of the Nigerian nation is not up for negotiation of any type,” he added.