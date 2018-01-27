The Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Chief Segun Oladitan, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government election in the state today.

Oladitan, who spoke with journalists at around 10:15am at the headquarters of the electoral body said the arrival of electoral materials in some polling units by 9am could not be said to be very late.

He said, “There was low turnout when the exercise started but we believe that we believe that voters would come and cast their votes before the exercise closes. If election materials arrived at some polling unit by 9:am, then that is nit very late. But we are all satisfied with the exercise so far. So far so good.”

He said there was low turnout when the exercise started but he expressed the confidence that voters would troop out to exercise their franchise before the exercise would end.

It was observed that voters’ turnout was very low but the turnout was high at Ward 13 in Osogbo Local Government Area where a candidate of the Labour Party contested against the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Supporters of the councilorship candidate of the APC at Ward 11, Obaagun in Ifelodun Area Council, Mrs. Fausat Jimoh, were seen celebrating the victory of the candidate would would be declared the winner unopposed because she had no opponent.

Most roads are deserted due to the restriction of movement while some residents used the opportunity to stay indoors especially where election did not hold.