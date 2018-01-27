In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged residents of the state not to belabour themselves about notions that he plans to impose his puppet but pray that the next governor should be a person who wholeheartedly desires all-round development of the state.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of the Oyo State Market Leaders Council, at state Secretariat, Ibadan, Ajimobi said his concern was that his successor builds upon his strides in peace and security, social and physical infrastructure, trade and investment among others.

According to Ajimobi, it was almost impossible to totally ‘control’ a successor, hence what should be paramount should be that the next governor of the state committed to raising the bar of governance from its current point.

“This administration still has till May 2019. However, in politics, we have just about a year to go. This means that by this December, we will be in the thick of politics and would have begun campaigning for votes for my successor. Though some will say that my concern when I begin canvassing for votes for a successor is that I want to impose someone who will be my puppet upon the people. But the truth is whether you impose or not, that person, may after a while, no more do one’s bidding.”

“What I am concerned about is having a successor who will do well for the state. Even a child, at some point, may not always take heed to his or her parents. Moreover, when the child gets married, he or she may begin to take heed to only the stance of his or her hubby.”

“We have done well and should pray that whoever emerges next governor will continue to promote trade and investment, peace and security, social and physical infrastructure. What the people of Oyo state should pray for is that the next governor should be someone who will be committed to doing well for the state. The person may decide not to do exactly things our own way and do it as dictated by his own closest people. So, our prayer should be that whoever emerges should mean well for the people,” Ajimobi said.

While inaugurating the 18-member council led by Mrs Iyaduni Lawal, Ajimobi assured that the state government will support the association will requisite funds for their businesses.

He said the state government had given out about N470 million interest free loans with about N730 million still to be distributed.

He however decried that the loans had only been repaid in trickles to about the tune of N200 million.

Ajimobi added that the inauguration of council was to have a structured association to regularly interface with the state government.

The council is tasked to help in the development of markets, development of infrastructure, constantly dialogue with traders, coordinate the distribution of interest free loans to tradesmen and artisans.

Members of the Amuzat Yisau and Labake Lawal, Vice Chairpersons; Najimdeen Azeez, Public Relations Officer; Mrs Stella Olabode, Financial Secretary; Dauda Oladapo, Ex-Officio

The 18-member council is to serve a term of two years which is renewable once.