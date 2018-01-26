The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna at its Executive Committee meeting on Friday informally endorsed former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to run for presidency come 2019.

The party’s loyalists, who filled the conference hall at the state Secretariat in Kawo, Kaduna, to capacity during the first of its kind meeting of recent, expressed optimism that Makarfi was the right man for the job

The immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, who was the first to address his party’s members asked them, if they would support Makarfi for President and a thunderous response of ‘Nigeria sai Makarfi’ rented the air in affirmative.

But when the meeting was over, Makarfi himself declined to talk to the press as he walked down the hall in a company of other party’s big wigs in the state.

Should he agree to contest as been suggested to him, he would be facing other top contenders, including former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who for now, seems like the most popular candidate.