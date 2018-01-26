The Kano Command of the Nigeria police has warned former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso against coming to the state on 30th January because already there is palpable fear tension among peoples.

The Police Commissioner Rabiu Yusuf told journalists, Friday, that, “we advise Kwankwaso to shelved his much-proposed visit or the law will take it cause”.

Rabiu Yusuf noted that there is no doubt that Kwankwaso as a citizen of this Country has the constitutional right of association, assembly and above all movement, however, credible information at the disposal of the command reveals that the proposed visit has generated palpable fears in the minds of Kano people.

He said, “there is apprehension amongst the general public and the tendencies to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be wished away “.

The Police Commissioner noted that the urgent need to nip the problems in the bud cannot be overemphasized, furthermore that primary responsibility of Police is to protect life and property.

“Therefore any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace in the state is currently enjoying must be averted “.

“But is Kwankwaso insisted of coming the law would take it natural cause because we cannot file down our arms and allow peace to be truncated by any person or group of persons,” he added.

Similarly, he said, “on this premise, it is the candid advice of the command that such a visit to the state should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until the tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralized.”

The Commissioner Rabiu Yusuf said although they received application letter for permission from Kwankwaso dated 16th January but submitted to his office on 25th January 2018.

He said they have since replied Kwankwaso advising him to shelved his visit to Kano.