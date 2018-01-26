A pro-Buhari youth group, the Democratic Youths Congress for Buhari 2019, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as an open confrontation against the “North that made him what he is”.

Obasanjo had, in an open letter, told Buhari to jettison his second term ambition over the failure of his administration to tackle the nation’s challenges.

The National Chairman of the group, Kassim Mohammad Kassim, on Friday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said that Obasanjo’s outburst was not in the interest of the nation as he claimed in his letter, but a ploy to re-launch himself to relevance ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Kassim, who is also a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Akwanga South Constituency said, “I want to categorically state that, not because I am a member of the All Progressives Congress or running a campaign team for Buhari but as a matter of fact, Nigerians will agree with me that some of our past leaders are the problem of this country”.

“Why I am saying this is that I want to specifically respond to former President Olusegun Obasanjo because Nigerians will agree that when he (Obasanjo) was President, all his activities were centred on himself alone and that was why he wanted the third term to remain in power and die in power but since that plan was truncated, he became demoralized and felt so bad that Nigerians rejected him to that extent because he was not having any agenda that could promote this country.

“As far as we are concerned Obasanjo as a former President has not added any value to the system or created any solution for the issues he raised in his letter and he has nothing to show for his eight years regime.”

Meanwhile, the group had reiterated their support and commitment to Buhari’s second term ambition, stating that they were not disturbed by the former President’s letter.

“We are not worried about Obasanjo’s letter because we know that Nigerians are aware of Buhari’s achievements. In fact, we are mobilizing I.5million Nigerian youths from across the 36 states for a rally in Abuja to drum support for the President’s re-election”, the group added.