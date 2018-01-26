The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (Kad-SIECOM), Dr. (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, Thursday declared that the commission is ready to conduct the state local government elections.

Addressing the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kaduna State Council who paid her a courtesy visit in her office, Dr. Diko-Audu said they had secured 6,000 electronic machines that would be used for the election.

According to her, SIECOM was currently waiting for the Kaduna State House of Assembly to return from their recess to pass the law that will enable the commission to conduct the election.

“We are ready for the elections, we have also secured and tested the electronic voting machines and we have been holding series of meeting with critical stakeholders like you across the 23 local governments in the state.

“As soon as the members of the state house of assembly resumed from their break, we are sure they will pass the law that will enable us conduct the elections.

“We will need additional ad-hoc staff that will complement our staff but we really have to train them. We will also train a group that will act as Rapid Response. Their work will be to arrest any issue that might arise from the electronic voting machines or any other problems,” she said.

Dr. Dikko-Audu explained that the 5,101 polling units where the elections would be conducted have been split into small units across the state for crowd control and easy management during the elections.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Adamu Yusu assured Kaduna-SIECOM of NUJ support in seeing that free, fair and credible elections were conducted.

Comrade Yusuf charged the Commission to take NUJ into confidence as the council was ready to discharge its social responsibility before, during and after the elections.