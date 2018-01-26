PDP Supporters Movement, PSM, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration lacks the ability to give good governance to Nigerians, saying the party had impoverished Nigerians and brought hopelessness to the people.

Fielding questions from newsmen at Ozoro, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, Coordinator of the group, Mr. Richard Akassa, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, helped bring end to the era of military rule in the country due to the focused and purposeful governance it gave Nigerians.

He said: “When PDP took power from the military in 1999, the party worked hard to take Nigerians out of the doldrums and gave them hope. That is why the military has not had any excuse to return to power. If PDP was like the APC that has achieved nothing after three years, the military would have returned to power immediately.”