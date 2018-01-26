The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has urged citizens of the state, especially its supporters to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for those who would run the affairs of the local government areas saying it is a responsibility that should not be taken for granted.

The party noted that “participation in local government election is as important as any other election in the country, and for locals, it should perhaps be more important for residents of the locality because it is their closest interaction with governance through which they can be heard.”

In a statement by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, the APC said that “since it is official from the state electoral commission that the election is holding on Saturday, and since no other agency is authorised by law to do so, it is imperative that voters turn up for the election.

“Nobody should allow himself/herself to be deceived that there will be no voting on that day. Anyone who says so will be attempting to fool you; so you have to come out and vote for your choice of candidate.”

The party further declared that any political party not participating in the election “may be doing so either out of ignorance or fear of possible disgraceful failure at the polls or both.”