Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has only succeeded in inflicting pains, agony, frustration, bloodbath and poverty on majority of Nigerians.

Speaking in Asaba, Delta State, when he paid a consultative visit to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over his 2019 presidential ambition, he said that his party, the PDP, owed it a duty to rescue the country from the hands of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.

Lamido said: “We have been wailing all along alone, we all have been wailing that something is wrong with the country, but we were demonized and maligned. I was called a hooligan. First, I am a Nigerian citizen and therefore, this government is my own government. When you criticize the Federal Government, you are demonized, blackmailed.

“Atiku (Abubakar) left APC and Baba is now talking. In America in the olden days when they went into a mine, they took with them a canary into the mines not because they wanted the bird to sing for them but because it had thin respiratory organs.

“And when the oxygen reduced, the bird would start shaking. It was a signal to the miners of danger and the miners would leave the mine. So the Nigerian canary is now screaming, the air is suffocating and therefore, we have to simply find our way out. We cannot continue like this.

“So Baba captured the mind of all Nigerians in his letter. Nigeria must be saved from this arrangement. We are cursed because we are being led by hate heroes. With three years of APC misrule, you can see the way they have unleashed pain on Nigerians.

“The PDP did wonderfully well between 1999 and 2015 when it led the Federal Government,” he said, regretting however, that the “desperate politicians of the APC came to foul the sweet air of freedom earlier bequeathed by the PDP to the country,” he said.