The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, APC, labelling its government weak and lame duck.

The party also stated that having failed woefully to justify the mandate entrusted to it by Nigerians in 2015, the APC should be ready to quit the stage for the PDP in 2019.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, stated this while playing host to forum of former PDP Ministers who paid him a courtesy visit.

According to Secondus, National Working Committee, NWC, under his leadership will provide a fertile ground for democracy to grow.

Stressing that the era of imposition and impunity was gone for good, Secondus said: “The NWC is putting all the necessary strategies together, and we assure you that come 2019, Nigerians will vote for PDP. APC has failed woefully.

“Our nation is in a situation where PDP must save this nation from total collapse. The government of APC has become lame duck after former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a political tsunami and verdict on the government.

“The best way to go from where we found ourselves today is to make sure that we conduct very transparent elections, be it the congresses or the primaries. I want to assure you that the old system of imposition or any other thing that will go contrary to our constitution will be far off from the NWC members. We will not go that way.”

Responding on behalf of the ex-ministers, chairman of the forum, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, expressed confidence in the NWC, adding that apart from the PDP, other political platforms were mere clubs and associations.

He stated: “We expect that with the kind of leaders we have in our NWC now, the war to bring back what rightly belongs to us has started.”