Bauchi State chapter of Miyetti Allah has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abubakar as their candidates in 2019 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

Over 5,000 representatives of cattle breeders gathered in Bauchi, Wednesday, and declared their support.

State chairman of the association, Garba Saleh, in his welcome address, said President Buhari, having justified the mandate Nigerians gave him in his first term, should have his mandate renewed in 2019.

He said: “We want the President and Bauchi State governor to continue the good work they started, especially on the fight against insecurity and improving the economy.”

While urging Governor Abubakar to ensure the exploration of oil in Bauchi, the association also thanked President Buhari for appointing many Bauchi sons.

Earlier, the Patron of Bauchi chapter of Miyetti Allah, Aliyu Sarkin, who is also Chairman Bauchi State Fertilizer Company, explained that their endorsement of President Buhari and Governor Abubakar was based on their good performances in office.