The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, has joined the league of well-meaning Nigerians to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back home after a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

In a press statement personally issued by Melaye on Monday, the federal lawmaker however decried the declaration of a public holiday by the Kogi State government to celebrate Buhari’s return to the country, describing the decision as hypocrisy taken too far.

He noted that Kogi people’s love for President Buhari was never in doubt, hence Governor Yahaya Bello’s declaration of a public holiday for Monday, August 21, 2017 was unnecessary and a confirmation of the governor’s incompetence and penchant for misplaced priorities.

Melaye added that the President Buhari he knows will not approve or be happy with such wasteful and “juvenile” disposition to governance, wondering why Governor Bello will chose not to work on the same day the President himself resumed work.

“I welcome Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back to the country and I wish well with a belief and prayer that his healing is permanent by the grace of God even as he has resumed his official duties to pilot the affairs of the country as expected of him.

“However, President Buhari must be disgusted with the juvenile and bootlicking attitude of the butterhead governor of my home state – Kogi State. Kastina State the home State of our beloved President has not declared public holiday, why then is Yahaya Bello taking panadol for another man’s headache.

“We love our President in Kogi State no doubt. But to take ‘hypocracy’ to a legendary level is warrisome. Futher confirmation of Bello’s gross incompetence and outrageous incapacitation. Pay civil servants and pensioners. God bless Kogi State,” Melaye said.